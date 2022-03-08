The Duchess of Cornwall looks incredible in blue for International Women's Day Camilla hosted an event at her London home, Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall opted for a smart and chic outfit for International Women's Day as she hosted an event at her London home, Clarence House, on Tuesday. The royal wore a chic teal dress and chatted with prolific female guests also in attendance to celebrate the achievements of women across the nation.

Camilla wore a tailored dress complete with long sleeves, a collar and gold button-down detailing. The skirt of the dress was pristinely pleated and fell just below the royal's knees. She paired the look with a sophisticated pair of black heeled leather boots, creating an effortlessly timeless outfit.

A statement gold chain bracelet adorned Camilla's wrist for the occasion, and she chose to wear her bouncy blowdry down. Prince Charles' wife opted for a natural beauty look with a pretty plum lip and wore a star-shaped pink brooch to complement the richly blue-hued dress.

While speaking with guests, including actress Emerald Farrell who stars as Camilla in Netflix's The Crown, the Duchess mingled with celebrities including Mel B from the Spice Girls and activists such as Jude Kelly, founder of WOW - Women of the World.

Emerald looked equally as dashing as Camilla, sporting a cream two-piece suit in an oversized cut while clutching a surrealist Schiaparelli handbag with quirky face details.

During a speech, the Duchess, who is President of WOW - Women of the World Festival, joked to guests saying: "It's reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over – so Emerald, be prepared!"

Last week, the Duchess amped up the glamour wearing a sleek navy coatt, paired with black suede boots. She layered her coat over a crisp white blouse with pie-crust neckline detailing. A faux fur hat caught the eye of crowds, adding a touch of playfulness to the elegant outfit.