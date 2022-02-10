Duchess Camilla wears jaw-dropping diamonds to mark Queen Consort title news

The Duchess of Cornwall looked quite the picture on Wednesday evening as she and Prince Charles attended the British Asian Trust Annual Reception & Dinner, alongside a star-studded guest list. The event was held prior to Charles' positive Covid-19 diagnosis on Thursday morning.

SEE: The Duchess of Cornwall delights in tartan coat at royal reception – see here

Camilla looked elegant as ever in a rich emerald green gown, complete with plush velvet fabric and statement embroidered detailing down the bodice. With flattering long sleeves and sophisticated ankle-length, the 74-year-old Duchess looked gorgeous beside her husband, who donned a slick black tuxedo for the occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hear Duchess Camilla's reaction to being named 'Queen Consort' by the Queen

All eyes were on Camilla's square-cut emerald necklace, which is thought to have been a gift from the Saudi royals. It's not the first time the royal has accessorised with the opulent piece, which is part of a demi-parure.

Duchess Camilla certainly has a love of coloured gems, previously wearing the beautiful piece, for a gala performance of Peter Pan in aid of The Prince's Foundation for Children & The Arts at Kensington Gardens in June 2009.

The Duchess added a Van Cleef bracelet and jewelled clutch

LOOK: Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection

RELATED: Duchess Camilla looks striking in ruffled jacket - and wait until you see her handbag!

The Duchess also teamed the necklace with a green gown for the event - and it proves to be such a glamorous pairing, don't you agree?

Camilla wore the striking necklace and matching earrings back in 2009

A photo posted to the British Asian Trust's official Twitter account read: "Royal Founding Patron of the #BritishAsianTrust The Prince of Wales, and The Duchess of Cornwall, @ClarenceHouse join our Annual Reception & Dinner to meet our friends, supporters and partners to discuss our work. Their special support helps impact the lives of millions."

The MailOnline reports that Prince Charles referred to Camilla by her pet name in a speech at the black-tie event, which also marks their first joint engagement since the Queen's official announcement that the Duchess will become Queen Consort.

Royal Founding Patron of the #BritishAsianTrust The Prince of Wales, and The Duchess of Cornwall, @ClarenceHouse join our Annual Reception & Dinner to meet our friends, supporters and partners to discuss our work. Their special support helps impact the lives of millions. pic.twitter.com/R3Ql78myWA — British Asian Trust (@britishasiantst) February 9, 2022

Camilla wore her square-cut emerald necklace for the event

Prince Charles called his wife "my Mehbooba", which means "my beloved" or "my darling" in Urdu, in an address to 350 guests including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton react publicly after Queen's declaration for Duchess Camilla to become 'Queen Consort'

He said: "I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.