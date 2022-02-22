We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall always looks fabulous, doesn't she? We love all her outfits, particularly her accessories. The mother-of-two has been known to rock Chanel pumps, carry exclusive Bottega Veneta and Bulgari bags and even had a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet before all the bloggers rocked one on Instagram.

The wife of Prince Charles also has a few trusty favourites when it comes to her shoe collection, and is obsessed with her heels by Sole Bliss. The royal has a whopping 11 pairs of the brand's shoes! The 'Ingrid' is her heel of choice, and she has multiple colours of this style, including nude, navy and black. They are super versatile shades that go with everything - and good news, they now come in new colourways!

WATCH: Camilla wears flattering dress to make exciting announcement

The supportive block heel is perfect for all-day wear and they help Camilla stand and walk in heels for all her important public engagements.

She previously admitted she could no longer wear high heels, saying: “That’s just one thing I have to accept. I’ve gone down to two inches – can’t do any more!”

Camilla is often seen in her Sole Bliss 'Ingrid' shoes

This is why Camilla opts for Sole Bliss, we think. After all, the shoes contain soft underfoot cushioning and have a hidden stretch panel to protect and comfort bunions.

'Ingrid' Fuchsia Suede, £149, Sole Bliss

Well, we think she's going to be made up to hear her favourite style now has two more colours added - and they are seriously funky. There's 'Fuchsia Suede' a bold Barbie pink, and 'Blush Suede', a lilac-toned pastel.

Priced at £149, they won't break the bank and are perfect for spring.

'Ingrid' Glitz Blush Suede, £159, Sole Bliss

The fuchsia shoes feature a suede-covered heel and you can even pick up a matching bag if you are a fan of the colour-coordinated look.The blush pair have a pretty glitter heel for some serious sparkle. Cute!

