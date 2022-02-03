Duchess Camilla looks striking in ruffled jacket - and wait until you see her handbag!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall braved the February chill in a striking outfit on Thursday, joining the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge at The Prince's Foundation in Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.

Duchess Camilla looked incredibly stylish as she stepped out in a bottle green crepe and velvet riding skirt and jacket with a cream silk shirt, all from designer Anna Valentine. Featuring an elegant ruffled waist and statement double-breasted button detailing, the royal's wintery ensemble looked stunning paired with black boots and her coordinated Bvlgari handbag.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles was smartly dressed in a blue suit and Kate wore her favourite Catherine Walker coat dress.

The 74-year-old royal teased her signature blonde hair into a voluminous blowdry, adding a rosy pink blush and subtle lipstick to elevate her look.

HELLO! understands the Duchess of Cornwall equally champions the work of The Prince of Wales and The Prince’s Foundation and takes a keen interest in the arts and creative industries.

Her Royal Highness is also Patron of the Royal School of Needlework, The Water-Colour World, Ditchling Museum and the Fan Museum, where the royal trio attended during their visit.

It's not the first time Camilla has stepped out this month, having visited Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Kent on Wednesday, joined by her rescue dog, Beth.

The royal rocked an emerald green and tartan coat for the occasion, where she met TV presenter Paul O'Grady, adding colour to her outfit with a striking silk scarf. She paired her outerwear with knee-high black boots and sleek black leather gloves. Simple, but stylish!

