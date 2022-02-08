The Duchess of Cornwall delights in tartan coat at royal reception – see here Camilla looked royally regal

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant in a tartan as she celebrated the British Equestrian teams from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at a royal reception held in Clarence House.

The royal, who is also the Patron of British Equestrian, met British equestrian athletes, as well as owners and support team members, including coaches, vets, physiotherapists and Performance Managers.

The Duchess looked amazing in a green and blue tartan coat, that had a velvet lining around the sleeves and the cuffs. She made sure to keep warm with a pair of black gloves, even opting to keep them on when she was indoors.

She went with some natural makeup, but had some stunning red lipstick on, as she styled her hair in her signature style.

She finished her ensemble with a pair of black boots and dangly earrings.

The Duchess looked so elegant

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics oversaw one of the British Equestrian team's most successful games yet, bringing home 13 medals in total, finishing in second place on the equestrian medal table at the Olympics and leading the Paralympic equestrian table.

Attending Olympians included Tokyo triple gold medallist Sir Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker OBE and Sophie Wells OBE.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been the Patron of British Equestrian Federation since 2006 and is a keen rider herself. Last year, the duchess also became a patron of HorseBack UK, a charity providing help, education and recovery tools to veterans needing mental health support.

