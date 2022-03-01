Duchess Camilla brings the glamour in faux fur hat and the Queen's accessories The Duchess of Cornwall was joined by the Prince of Wales

Today's weather may not feel springlike, but the Duchess of Cornwall brought the sunshine with her radiant glow to an engagement in Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday.

Looking incredible in a figure-flattering ensemble, Camilla, 74, donned a sleek navy coat that pleated at the waist with black suede boots. Prince Charles' wife layered her coat over a chic white blouse with pie-crust neckline, adding a faux-fur trim hat and black leather gloves for added warmth.

No royal lady is seen without her handbag, of which Camilla opted for a quilted leather Chanel clutch in royal blue. Simply stunning!

The future Queen consort opted to elevate her look with dainty pearl drop earrings, adding a touch of eyeliner, glowy blush and subtle pink lip to complete her outfit.

Camilla looked sleek and sophisticated in a royal blue ensemble

Adding a brooch to her look on Tuesday, the Duchess appeared to wear the Queen's Mother's brooch. Set in a diamond frame, the statement accessory features rock crystal and a dazzling diamond in the centre.

Camilla is known to be a fan of the Queen Mother’s jewellery, and she has worn many pieces previously belonging to her over the years.

The brooch has been in the royal family for at least 20 years, and it is likely that it now belongs to the Queen, who lends it to Prince Charles’ wife.

The Duchess appeared to wear the Queen's Mother's brooch

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall travelled to the southeast of English to attend an official council meeting to mark Southend-on-Sea becoming a city.

A community-led bid for city status was due to be submitted in December 2021 as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

However, on 18 October 2021, the Prime Minister announced that the Queen would grant Southend-on-Sea City Status as a tribute to Sir David Amess, who sadly died on 15 October 2021.

