On Wednesday, Carole Middleton shared a picture on her Party Pieces Instagram page in aid of World Water Day.

The mother of the Duchess of Cambridge shared a group shot of her team and wrote:"To raise awareness of World Water Day next week (22nd March), our founder Carole along with the Party Pieces team - and their little litter pickers – hit the beach for a chilly but very fun coastal cleanup with the brilliant @bigblueoceancleanup. If you'd like to get involved, hit the link in our bio to sign up to become an Ocean Activist and receive a free cleanup guide."

We loved Carol's outfit. The brunette mother-of-three wore skinny jeans, a Fjällräven jacket, Blundstone boots and a gorgeous striped knit that came from Zara.

Looking through the archives, her daughter Pippa actually wore the very same top back in 2014! It's great to see the pair practise sustainable fashion and when the trio - Kate, Pippa and Carol are all the same size, why not?

Back in 2018, Carol gave an exclusive to the Telegraph, and she wore two near-exact dresses that were formerly worn by her daughter Kate, - although Carole insisted at the time they were not totally "identical".

Kate wore a GOAT dress in 2017 - Carol wore it a year later

Both dresses Carol wore were designed by Kate's go-to British label, GOAT. The first was a bright red knee-length dress with a high-neck and long sleeves with frilled cuffs that looked hugely similar to the one Kate wore back in December 2017 when she arrived in Manchester for the Children’s Global Media Summit. Like her daughter, Carole wore the same style with a pair of cosy black tights.

The second dress was a bit more detailed. Also knee-length and high necked, it actually featured metallic buttons up the shoulder, which gave it a slight military feel. Again, just like Kate did back in November 2017 while attending the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in London, Carole finished the look with winter-ready dark tights and pumps.

