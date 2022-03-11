We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Here at HELLO!, we follow what the Duchess of Cambridge wears daily, from her impeccable wardrobe to her flawless makeup. But there is something extra special about red carpet Kate; she really gets her glam on and we love to emulate her look.

Some of her best moments on the red carpet have been at the BAFTAs alongside husband Prince William, who is the President of the EE British Academy Film Awards. In light of the sad news the Cambridges won't be attending the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards this year, we've taken a walk down memory lane and are looking back at some of her most iconic red carpet beauty looks.

HELLO! MUM ON THE RUN: Laura Sutcliffe transforms into Kate Middleton at the 2017 BAFTAs

As a busy working mum, I love an occasional night off and like to really go all out with my hair and makeup as a treat. If you too have a special event in your calendar that you want to dress up for, why not take some inspiration from two of Kate's most show-stopping BAFTA looks?

I headed to the Savoy hotel in London where I was given the ultimate Kate-over. We teamed up with Lancôme makeup and exquisite high-end jewellery brand BULGARI to present the royal's show-stopping looks.

At the 2017 ceremony, Kate surprised us all with a big and bold updo that had lots of volume at the back. She added amazing, pale peach drop jewelled earrings that really caught our eye and totally complemented the Bardot neckline of her dress by Alexander McQueen.

Kate at the 2017 BAFTAs wearing Alexander McQueen

The makeup was a noticeable change for Kate as she left her neural eyeshadow at home, instead opting for a 60s vibe liquid eyeliner with pale nude lips, and of course, flawless foundation that showed off her dewy skin and peach cheeks.

Perfection! National Make-up Artist for Lancôme, Fortunato Benavoli, was on hand to recreate this amazing look. First he prepped the skin to create a fresh and clean canvas, using Rénergie 'H.C.F Triple Serum', Rénergie 'Yeux Multi-Lift Ultra' and Rénergie 'Multi-Lift Rich Cream'.

The Duchess' makeup was dewy, with retro eyeliner and peachy blush

Because Kate's eye makeup was the focal point of this look, the talented professional applied eye makeup before foundation to prevent fallout from the powder. He used Hypnôse 'Eyeshadow Palette in #01 French Nude' all over the lid and crease and expertly added a thin liquid line with the 'Idôle Liner'.

Focusing on amazingly long lashes, he first applied Lancôme's much-loved 'Cils Booster XL', a primer for the lashes. He then finished with the world-famous 'Hypnôse Mascara'. 'Brow Define Pencil' highlighted the brows, using the brush head to push the brow hairs upwards after the pencil was used.

Onto the main attraction of this look - Kate's complexion. The Duchess' skin features a dewy glow without looking majorly overdone. To achieve this, Fortunato firstly popped on a gel primer - 'La Base Pro' - which smooths the skin with its velvety finish. He then used a highlighter before the foundation to give a majorly glossy glow, the Teint Idole 'Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick #01 Vibrant Lilac'.

Kate inspired dewy makeup by Lancôme with Bulgari earrings

The long-lasting foundation of choice was Teint Idole 'Ultra Wear Foundation', coupled with Teint Idole 'Ultra Wear All Over Concealer' which he applied with a buffing brush. This look was all about the blush, and Teint Idole 'Ultra Wear Blush Stick #02 Daring Peach' was the shade of choice.

Kate does contour, but not like a Kardashian! She's all about the subtle cheekbone, so Teint Idole 'Ultra Wear Foundation Stick #06' was applied with a brush in an upward motion.

To get Kate's perfect pout, a new product was applied - L'Absolu 'Rouge Cream #250' and a slick of L'Absolu 'Rouge Gloss Sheer #222' at the lip centre gave a pearlescent finish.

We decided to add glittering rose gold earrings from BULGARI which glimmered and sparkled to perfection. Ideal for a party! The gorgeous accessories finished off the look beautifully.

GET THE FULL LANCOME LOOK:

Step 1 - skin prep

Rénergie H.C.F Triple Serum, £95, Lancôme

Rénergie Yeux Multi-Lift Ultra, £53, Lancôme

Rénergie Multi-Lift Rich Cream, £75, Lancôme

Step 2 - eyeshadow

Hypnôse Eyeshadow Palette in #01 French Nude, £45, Lancôme

Idôle Liner, £19.50, Lancôme at Selfridges

Step 3 - lashes

Cils Booster XL, £26, Lancôme at Boots

Hypnôse Mascara, £28.50, Lancôme

Brow Define Pencil, £22, Lancôme

Step 4 - skin

La Base Pro, £31, Lancôme

Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick #01 Vibrant Lilac, £30, Lancôme

Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation, £35, Lancôme

Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer, £25, Lancôme

Step 5 - contour

Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick #02 Daring Peach, £30, Lancôme

Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick #06, £30, Lancôme

Step 6 - lips

L'Absolu Rouge Cream #250, £28.50, Lancôme

L'Absolu Rouge Gloss Sheer #222, £23, Lancôme at Boots

Enjoyed the tutorial? Check back next week for part two of our special HELLO! Mum on the Run BAFTA beauty series.

