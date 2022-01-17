Pippa Middleton just carried the craziest bag and no one noticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but we were delighted to see the beautiful Pippa Middleton on Thursday evening, as she enjoyed a rare date night with husband James Matthews at a public event.

The sister of Kate headed to the Royal Albert Hall, where she watched Cirque du Soleil's Luzia show. Jealous!

The brunette beauty wore a stunning red co-ord by her sister's wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen. She topped the look off with Carolina Herrera Red Suede Pumps, Silk Tassel Earrings from BIMBA Y LOLA and kept the cold away with a black cosy coat by Sandro Paris. But did you spot her amazing clutch bag?

The stunning design was by Elizabeth Sutton, and featured the slogan 'Eden Rock' emblazoned across it; the same resort her mother and father-in-law own in St Barts. We love the pretty, summer colours, it's a true statement piece! It's worth around £400 and there are lots of other similar designs available.

Pippa looked stunning in red on her night at the theatre

Pippa, 38, has had a very busy January indeed. As well as her fabulous date night, she has also celebrated her big sister Kate's 40th.

Pippa's handbag by Elizabeth Sutton

It was thought that her sister Kate celebrated her special birthday at her and Prince William's Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, with her family and three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Mother of two Pippa was seen out and about the day after the royal's big day, wearing one of her favourite tartan coats by Alexa Chung. Underneath her swish outerwear staple, she rocked a classic all black ensemble, which included a cosy roll neck, and finished off the look with crisp white trainers by Jimmy Choo.

Duchess Kate's 40th birthday portraits were released to the public last week and she wore Alexander McQueen for the occasion.The pictures were taken by royal photographer Paolo Reversi. The three stunning shots will form part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery which re-opens in 2023 following re-development work.

