Carole Middleton's new outfit has a serious regal edge - and it's so Kate

Carole Middleton's Party Pieces website has an abundance of amazing products and on Monday morning, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge shared her new products that had a sustainable message.

Taking to Instagram, the 67-year-old shared a photograph of herself alongside children having a party with ocean style products, from shark-printed plates and cups to cute fish cutouts. Keeping in with the under the sea theme, the grandmother-of-five wore skinny jeans, a cute belt and the most stylish, baby blue, ruffle blouse.

It was made in linen material and featured fabulous scallop detail at the cuffs and down the front nestled in with a variety of buttons.

The neckline was of the pie-crust variety; a style made famous by the late Diana, Princess of Wales and a look her daughter Kate often steps out in.

The pie-crust collar blouse was a mainstay of Princess Diana's wardrobe back in the day, and she often teamed hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers.

The caption alongside the pictures read: " NEWS SPLASH! Today, we are excited to launch our two NEW own-brand sustainably-sourced kids’ party ranges: King and Queen of the Sea. Our magical under-the-sea ranges are 100% eco-friendly and recyclable or reusable with proceeds benefiting @bigblueoceancleanup"

The caption included some comments from Carole herself She said: “I am excited to be supporting the incredible work that Big Blue Ocean Cleanup does to protect our oceans. At Party Pieces we want to make it easier for people to celebrate consciously - our new sustainably-sourced ranges help to protect the planet without compromising on the magic of parties.”

