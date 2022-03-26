Duchess Kate is a vision in breathtaking bridal dress in The Bahamas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for her last night in The Bahamas on Friday – and we think she saved her best royal tour outfit for last.

Kate looked exquisite in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt for her arrival alongside Prince William at a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in The Bahamas

She accessorised with matching Van Cleef jewellery comprising of a delicate necklace and drop earrings and the 'Blue Satin Hayworth Clutch Bag' from Lulu Guinness – which has already sold out.

Kate completed her look with a pair of stunning Cinderella-style white mesh pumps from Gianvito Rossi that feature suede inserts and are lavishly embellished with clusters of Swarovski crystals.

Kate looked beautiful in her ballgown

Kate's dress is from the 2020 bridal collection and is described as a "clean, gorgeous duchess satin dress" with a "timeless, feminine design".

Shop Kate's exact shoes:

Gianvito Rossi 'Rania' Embellished Pumps, £1,850, Mytheresa

It uses just "one piece of heavenly turquoise bias satin that has been moulded over the bodice in a cross-over design, flowing into Phillipa's signature shoulder bows, creating a bodice and skirt with side seams only and an effortless look".

Shop similar:

Satin Clutch Bag, £65, Phase Eight

Love Kate's princess-style dress? This ASOS Edition satin midi dress features a similar design with a pleated skirt.

ASOS Edition Satin Midi Dress, £90, ASOS

Or this sleek gown from Ghost is in a similar hue and has a nipped-in waist just like Kate's.

Ghost Satin Maxi Dress, £195, John Lewis & Partners

This lustrous duchess satin gown is also something we could see Kate wearing.

Alberta Ferretti Duchess Satin Gown, £1,090, Farfetch

Kate and William will fly home to the UK on Saturday after touring the Caribbean. During the reception on their penultimate night, William praised the beauty of the Bahamas and the warmth of its people.

He said: "Catherine and I have witnessed this everywhere we've been today on our first official visit to your wonderful islands."

He went on: "But this is not my first time in The Bahamas. I came here with my mother as a child. Snorkelling around the James Bond wrecks off Nassau left me with the most vivid memory of your beautiful blue waters. For a young boy, obsessed with 007, it was the best holiday ever."

