Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday.

Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.

Complete with a stunning square neckline, delicate lace sleeves, figure-flattering waistline and sleek midi length, Kate's stunning white ensemble is easily one of her most glamorous looks from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour so far.

Kate styled her sleek brunette tresses in a neat chignon, elevated by an oversized white fascinator.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to her wedding dress

The 40-year-old royal not only paid homage to her iconic wedding dress also designed by Alexander McQueen, but channelled the Queen with her stunning, bridal white ensemble.

Royal fans may recall the monarch's iconic white lace dress she wore at a garden party in Australia in 1954 - which bears a remarkable resemblance to the Duchess' contemporary adaptation.

The Queen wore a similar lace dress back in 1954, Australia

Kate even adopted her own take on Her Majesty's signature jewellery trend, wearing a trio of pearls on her wrist.

Leslie Field, the author of The Queen's Jewels, told PEOPLE: "Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years- there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls.

They were rare, beautiful and lustrous and the more you wear them, the more lustrous they become."

The royal couple, who are on a week-long royal tour of the Caribbean, which started in Belize, on to Jamaica and finishing in The Bahamas, have been updating royal watchers of their travels on their official social media accounts.

Some of the posts shared have been beautifully captured by Matt, who has previously taken official portraits for the royal family. This trip marks the first time the royal couple have brought along their own photographer, whom they are paying for themselves.

