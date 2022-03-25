Kate Middleton glows in most striking dress yet during Bahamas rainstorm

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge defied the weather on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green dress during a tropical downpour when she and Prince William visited a primary school in the Bahamas.

SEE: Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

Kate Middleton opted for a mint green chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait featuring button-up detailing and delicate puff sleeves. Pairing the £350 summer dress with white pointed Jimmy Choo stilettos, the Duchess looked effortlessly glamorous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in the Bahamas

The website explains that the beautiful dress is fully lined with a pleated bodice and cut-out back. A perfect piece for all-summer-long.

The Duchess was glowing in green

The royal stepped out into the rain, but still managed to look glowing under the safety of a large grey and yellow umbrella – and the adverse weather actually provided some stunning photographs – much like when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught in the rain at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in 2020.

Shop the Duchess' exact dress:

Spearmint dress, £350 / $510, Self-Portrait

GALLERY: Prince William and Kate travel to the Bahamas for final leg of royal tour – best photos

MORE: Royal ladies' boldest colour clash outfits! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the Queen and more

Love Kate's tea dress? This Hobbs beauty is a similar cut and a gorgeous aqua hue.

Hobbs Kristin Satin Midi Dress, £179, John Lewis

The silk number would be ideal as a wedding guest dress don't you think?

The Kooples V-neck satin midi dress, £295, Selfridges

The Cambridges dropped into the Sybil Strachan Primary School, which has 700 pupils enrolled, and they were greeted by a parade outside even in the pouring rain!

MORE: Prince William and Kate brave the rain as they bond with schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos

Kate has wowed royal fans the world over with her bright wardrobe selection during their overseas trip. Highlights have included a blue floral dress from Tory Burch which she wore in Belize and an unforgettable bespoke yellow dress by Roksanda to reflect the gold colour in Jamaica's flag when they visited there.

The Duchess' wardrobe has been an array of colour

On Thursday, when the royals arrived on the island, the Duchess wowed in a similar colour palette, opting for an aquamarine Emilia Wickstead dress with Gianvito Rossi suede heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.