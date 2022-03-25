We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has been kept very busy during the royal tour of the Caribbean, but during the leg in the Bahamas she revealed she has a handy way of keeping track of everything.

During a visit to the Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, the mum-of-three prepared to make a speech during an outdoor assembly, and was spotted with a personalised planner to make sure that she didn't lose her place. Kate was pictured looking through her planner, which also featured her monogrammed 'C' coronet.

During her speech, Kate said: "The pandemic has taken you away from your classrooms and your friends and learning from home has had its challenges.

"That is why it is so wonderful that after nearly two years away, you have recently returned to school and been reunited with your teachers and friends again."

She added: "We have rediscovered how important our families are, and just how important our friends are.

"I always think it is the simple things in life that bring the most joy: playing together, chatting to your friends at school, eating meals together, listening to each other's stories. These are the things that bring us together and give meaning to our lives."

Kate had the handy planner

Kate and Prince William were enjoying their first full day in the Bahamas after a royal tour that has seen them visiting other nations like Belize and Jamaica.

The couple had enjoyed glorious Caribbean sunshine for most of their trip, but on Friday they had to brave a torrential downpour as they headed into the primary school in Nassau.

William and Kate were met by excited staff and pupils as they dropped into a class at the school.

The royals were greeted with a 'Guard of Honour' of schoolchildren alongside the Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna-Martin, and the Principal of the school, Mr Ricardo Rolle.

The Duke and Duchess visited a primary school

The school, which was closed for nearly two years as a result of COVID-19, has over 700 students stretching from pre-school to Grade 6.

Students from other local schools also gathered for the assembly, which included a school choir performance and a traditional 'Rake n' Shake' Band.

Rake n' Shake music is characterised by the use of a saw tool as the primary instrument and is used to accompany dances such as the Bahamian Quadrille and the heel-toe polka.

