Kate Middleton’s head-turning dress to arrive in the Bahamas is the colour of the season The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe on tour has been bold and beautiful

There’s no denying the Duchess of Cambridge has had some truly eclectic fashion moments during her Caribbean royal tour with Prince William, marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

SEE: Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

Arriving in the Bahamas on Thursday 24 March, the 40-year-old royal looked positively radiant in an aquamarine dress despite her recent flight. Travelling clearly doesn’t phase Kate’s wardrobe team, who has styled the Duchess in a series of stunning looks since the royal duo embarked on their travels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's rare PDA moment with Prince William will make you melt

And she stunned with a beautiful set of earrings which were also aquamarine. We couldn’t get enough of the mother-of-three's effortlessly elegant style.

The royal looked so elegant

Since arriving in the Caribbean, the Duchess’ normally muted and sophisticated wardrobe has been replaced with bright colours, vibrant vintage pieces and showstopping fits - and royal fans have been dazzled with her striking fits.

Earlier this week, Kate wore an unforgettable bespoke yellow dress by Roksanda to reflect the gold colour in Jamaica's flag. While in Belize, Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, tiered midi-skirt and ruched bodice to cinch her svelte figure.

Her floral frock was from designer Tory Burch, a label seasoned in capturing her trendy, yet timeless fashion sense.

Kate's striking blue Tory Burch dress was adorned with vibrant florals

Kate and William are expected to take part in a sailing regatta while in the Bahamas, and the visit is expected to include a nod to a beloved late royal.

Prince Philip was an Honorary Commodore then Honorary Life Member of the Royal Nassau Sailing Club.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.