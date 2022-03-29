Princess Anne looks elegant in emerald for Prince Philip's memorial The royal looked composed as she paid her respects to her father

Princess Anne attended the memorial service for her father Prince Philip, looking elegant wearing a green coat dress at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Service of Thanksgiving. The Princess Royal looked sombre during the event, where she was accompanied by other members of the Royal Family.

Princess Anne, 71, wore a long green dress with open front detailing and a black hat as she arrived at the event alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The emerald green dress featured black button-down knot clasps and a short, upright collar.

The royal wore her hair up in a smart bun hairstyle and accessorised with a pair of black suede gloves and round pearl earrings. Her husband looked sophisticated wearing a navy suit, blue shirt and striped tie as he supported his wife.

A diamond-encrusted silver crown brooch adorned Princess Anne's dress, which she paired with some black heels with bow detailing. She carried a black patent leather handbag under her arm to complete the composed look.

The royal opted for a natural makeup look, adding a pop of vibrant colour to her fresh-faced appearance with some bright red lipstick.

The Princess supported her mother, the Queen, as the Royal Family reflected on their time spent with Prince Philip. Prince Philip died aged 99 in April 2021, the Queen’s long-term companion and confidant for over seven decades.

Princess Anne recently sported another sombre look while attending the funeral of her mother's close friend Sir Michael Oswald, who died at the age of 86 after a long illness on 17 April, the day of Prince Philip's funeral.

Princess Anne, who looked smart in a greyish-blue jacket with matching pleated skirt and hat, was pictured congregating outside the church while enjoying a conversation with fellow attendees, even managing a smile ahead of the service.

