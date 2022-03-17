Princess Anne surprises at Cheltenham Ladies Day in swish fitted coat The Princess Royal always nails her race day wardrobe

Princess Anne looked positively radiant at Cheltenham Festival 2022 on Wednesday, braving the rain in a chic green outfit for the equestrian event's annual 'Ladies Day'.

The 71-year-old royal looked stylish as ever in an elegant wool-blend coat, complete with plush velvet cuffs and coordinating collar in a rich emerald green. The Princess Royal has long been a champion of sustainable fashion, often opting to recycle her favourite looks.

Royal fans may recall seeing Anne wear the same coat at Cheltenham in 2014, where she added a beautiful green hat and leaf-print neck scarf.

A neck scarf is a simple way to amp up the elegance of any outfit, and Anne is often quick to use the versatile accessory to add an instant flash of colour or pop of print to her wardrobe.

Princess Anne brought the sunshine at Cheltenham Ladies Day

On Wednesday, the royal opted for a silky forest green tie with a subtle sun print, fastened in a stylish knot. The royal also accessorised her luxe green coat with a faux fur hat, pair of brown suede gloves and brown leather handbag, adding a pair of pearl stud earrings to complete her race-day look.

Leslie Field, the author of The Queen's Jewels, told PEOPLE: "Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years - there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls.

"They were rare, beautiful and lustrous and the more you wear them, the more lustrous they become."

Anne often emulates the Queen's style through her jewellery choices, adorning pearl earrings or a trio of string pearls around her neck for many engagements.

Princess Anne often wears her horse brooch to equestrian events

The royal is rarely seen without a brooch either, a staple in her jewellery collection and timeless accessory tied to royal tradition. Anne fastened a simple gold horse brooch beneath the collar of her forest green coat - and it's not the first time she's worn the piece.

The Princess Royal, who is renowned for her frugal fashion sense, appears to have owned the brooch since the 1980s and has regularly worn the accessory for the races, including Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot.

