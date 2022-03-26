Princess Anne looks elegant in structured jacket for sombre outing The Princess Royal attended a memorial service in London

Princess Anne attended a memorial service for the Queen's close friend, Sir Michael Oswald, on Friday following his death last year.

The Princess Royal was photographed outside St Clement Danes Church in London alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, to pay her respects to Sir Michael, who died at the age of 86 after a long illness on 17 April, the day of Prince Philip's funeral.

Princess Anne, who looked smart in a greyish-blue jacket with matching pleated skirt and hat, was pictured congregating outside the church while enjoying a conversation with fellow attendees, even managing a smile ahead of the service.

Sadly, Her Majesty was unable to attend the thanksgiving service after being forced to scale back her public appearances due to mobility issues.

Sir Michael was a former manager of the Royal Studs and played a key role for the royal family for over 50 years. Before taking up the post as the Queen's racing advisor in 2003, he worked for the Queen Mother from 1970 until her death in 2002.

Princess Anne paid her respects to Sir Michael Oswald

In the 2020 New Year Honours list, Sir Michael was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

Over the years, Sir Michael was pictured by the Queen's side at various races. When the Duchess of Cambridge made her long-awaited debut at Royal Ascot in 2016, she was also photographed enjoying a chat with Sir Michael.

The Princess Royal looked elegant for the service

Following his death, Sir Michael's widow, Lady Angela, who was lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, paid tribute to her late husband.

She said at the time: "He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work."

