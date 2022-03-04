Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch The Princess Royal was in Rotterdam

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam.

The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.

But it was Anne's fashion which really caught our attention, as she stunned in a blue tartan coat with red lining and bold red buttons over a red top.

It was her brooch that really stood out the most from her ensemble, which was designed to resemble a knot in a piece of rope, like what would be used on the seas.

The 71-year-old also accessorised with a pair of golden earrings and wore a pair of leather gloves for the outing.

Her engagement was the first with the charity since she became a patron last year, but she had previously visited a sister ship, The Africa Mercy, back in 2011.

Anne met with volunteers on the ship

After her trip to Rotterdam, Anne praised the charity as she said: "It's an honour to be Patron of Mercy Ships International and part of the celebrations for the very first, purpose-built, teaching hospital ship in Mercy Ships' fleet and family.

"A mixture of volunteers bring brilliant surgery, knowledge and medical skills, from countries all over the world – but everybody who comes here has a skill and is happy to serve in whatever capacity will help the whole."

She added: "The success Mercy Ships has had training doctors, dentists and medics to carry out the work in the future in their own countries – that is a real legacy."

On Thursday, Anne visited the Helipad at Manchester's Royal Infirmary and she offered up another timeless outfit.

The royal became a patron of the charity in 2021

She sported a pale grey button-down coat for the occasion, with a knee-length checkered charcoal skirt and knee-length black leather boots.

The Princess Royal added a subtle dash of colour to the look, accessorising with a patterned silk scarf, regal pearl earrings and beautiful gold brooch.

The royal styled her short hair in her signature voluminous hairdo and held a plain black leather handbag in her leather gloved hands.

She opted for a natural makeup look, highlighting her fresh-faced appearance on the rainy day.

