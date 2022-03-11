Princess Anne looks smart in tweed and pleated skirt for special outing The Princess Royal visited a primary school

Princess Anne paid a visit to Watchfield Primary School in Oxfordshire on Thursday, where she planted a cherry tree in celebration of her mother the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The 71-year-old royal beamed as she helped three young pupils from the school's Eco Council find the perfect spot for the shrub, as part of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which invites people from across the UK to "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee." The Princess Royal looked smart for the occasion, donning her trusty green checked coat paired with a below-the-knee black pleated skirt.

Princess Anne shunned her usual flat boots – a staple in her official engagement wardrobe – in favour of black ballet pumps, making the most of the sunny weather.

She sported her favourite pair of black leather gloves and was seen flashing a warm smile in a photo shared on the royal family's Twitter account.

The tweet read: "Planting a tree for the #PlatinumJubilee! The Princess Royal joins Watchfield Primary School's eco-council to dedicate a tree to the @QGCanopy.

Princess Anne took part in the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative

"All schools across the UK are being encouraged to plant a #JubileeTree and add it the interactive map."

During her visit, Princess Anne enjoyed a full tour of the school, including the library/sensory room and the English as an Additional Language (EAL) classroom.

The royal also met with Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Mrs Marjorie Glasgow, and visited Shrivenham Memorial Hall to speak to the Covid-19 Resilience Group.

Princess Anne is fresh from her visit to Rotterdam

The Princess Royal was last seen in Rotterdam, where she marked the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year.

During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.

The royal wore a blue tartan coat with red lining and bold red buttons over a matching scarlet top. She added a stylish knot-shaped brooch, an apt choice for her nautical-themed visit.

