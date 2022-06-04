Princess Eugenie wows in patriotic dress for the Platinum Party at the Palace - so chic!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie impressed royal fans on Saturday as she stepped out in a patriotic red, white and blue dress by Gabriela Hearst to attend the Royal Party at the Palace. The royal attended the event in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank.

RELATED: Jubilee Party at the Palace LIVE - ALL the best photos for the biggest night of the year

Dazzling royal fans with her latest look, the mother of one teamed her long-sleeved Gabriela Hearst dress with a dainty necklace and styled her shoulder-length brunette hair in a relaxed, undone style paired with a soft glam makeup and liquid liner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

This is the third time over the weekend that Eugenie has pulled out all of the stops when it comes to her style. For the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving, the princess wore a bold orange dress by Emilia Wickstead that had a beautifully tailored finish.

Princess Eugenie looked overjoyed to be at the concert

For the Trooping of the Colour, Princess Eugenie opted for a pale blue dress by Self Portrait that featured beautiful lace detail which successfully added another covetable outfit to the royal's endless archive of must-see dresses.

Other royal attendees at the Party at the Palace included Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice, Prince William and Duchess Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and more.

READ: How royals overcame their surprising health issues: Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle & more

EXACT MATCH: Gabriela Heart fringed wool-blend dress, £2,090 / $2,455, Matches

Taking place across three stages outside of Buckingham Palace, the concert is playing host to a live crowd of around 22,000 guests. The event will see special performances from Diana Ross, Queen & Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and more, as well as a pre-recorded performance from Elton John.

GET THE LOOK:

White Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

The Party in the Palace is one of many special events attended by royal family members and taking place from the 2-5 June, in honour of the Queen's 70-year reign on the throne.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.