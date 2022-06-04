Sophie Wessex is a summer dream in white lace at Platinum Party at the Palace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sophie Countess of Wessex looked lovely as ever as she stepped out to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace. The royal, 57, looked beautiful in a white Broderie Anglaise dress as she joined her family to enjoy some of Britain's best tunes.

Sophie looked ready for summer in her floaty white dress, which she accompanied with loosely curled blonde hair and a statement clip which she used to pin the tendrils behind her ear.

Sophie Wessex looked thrilled to be at the concert

We're yet to see a glimpse of the Countess' shoes, but we're betting they're perfect for the June occasion.

Makeup-wise, Sophie opted for a flawless complexion, a touch of rosy blush, subtle bronzed contour and a nude lip.

Countess Sophie was joined at the event by her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, who rocked an equally summer-ready dress, with her grey blazer to keep warm.

Sophie recently surprised in a denim midi dress featuring a button-down front, sweet white floral embroidery, short sleeves and a sailor-neck collar. The denim texture of the dress infused the royal's look with some Wild West spirit, while the feminine white blooms added a tinge of classic elegance to her ageless aesthetic.

She later wowed in a bespoke gingham power suit by Suzannah London while attending the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday. Joining fellow members of the royal family at St Paul's Cathedral, the mum-of-two added a striking pink Jane Taylor hat, adorned with the boldest woven bows in a creamy pink hue.

The Platinum Party at the Palace brought together the world's biggest entertainers to perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will led coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace, allowing viewers watching at home to get in on the action.

Queen + Adam Lambert opened the concert, followed by performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, who shared the three-stage set-up with Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero, also performed live, fresh from his success in Italy. Closing the two-and-a-half-hour show was legend Diana Ross, with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

