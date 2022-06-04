Princess Beatrice just wore the most fabulous Vampire's Wife dress for the Jubilee concert at the Palace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice looked super glam as she took a night off from motherhood to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace along with her fellow royal family members. The Queen's granddaughter looked beautiful in a navy dress by The Vampire's Wife as she enjoyed some of the country's finest musicians playing live on stage.

Princess Beatrice looked sensational in the floaty navy dress as she waved animatedly to the crowds. Her chic ensemble was made complete with a statement gold bracelet and a fascinator.

WATCH: The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

The mum-of-one, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is a regular at royal events, and we're thrilled to see the 33-year-old look so happy.

Princess Beatrice looked picture-perfect

While we adore Princess Beatrice's ensemble, her hair really stole the show. The royal wore it long and loose, with delicately tonged tendrils adding a touch of volume - princess-worthy hair if ever we saw it!

The Platinum Party at the Palace brought together the world's biggest entertainers to perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace, allowing viewers watching at home to get in on the action.

Queen + Adam Lambert kickstarted the night of music, followed by performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, who shared the three-stage set-up with Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero, also performed live, fresh from his success in Italy. Closing the two-and-a-half-hour show was legend Diana Ross, with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

To the delight of royal fans, Princess Beatrice has stepped out in a number of showstopping outfits for the Queen's Jubilee this week, and one of our favourites is the buttoned-front blue dress by Beulah that she wore to the Service of Thanksgiving. Teaming the outfit with a chic matching hat and a sophisticated blue clutch bag, the royal looked absolutely radiant as she headed into St. Paul's Cathedral with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

