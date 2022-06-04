Duchess of Cornwall is timelessly elegant in black at Party At The Palace – see photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall wowed the crowds at the Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace, wearing an elegant all-black ensemble for the star-studded concert.

The Party At The Palace sees artists including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys take to the stage to honour the Queen's 70-year reign, with the Duchess of Cornwall opting for a chic, black look for the occasion.

Prince Charles' wife's top had a fashion-forward zip up the front, and she paired it with her trademark blow-dried hair, with Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings

Duchess Camilla sat next to Prince William at the concert

It comes in stark contrast to the white ensemble she wore to the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. For that, the Duchess of Cornwall wore an elegant white gown with metallic embroidery.

Looking in great spirits, the mother-of-two accessorised with a stunning wide brim hat and finished off her look with golden high heels and timeless pearl earrings.

Camilla wore gold heels for the service of thanksgiving

The blonde royal wore her hair in her trademark bold and bouncy bouffant that looked expertly coiffed. Natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

Stand by for more details on Camilla's chic black outfit - we can't wait to see the shoes she chose for the concert.

