Queen Letizia just had an ethereal moment in slinky lace dress – and wow

Looking absolutely angelic, Queen Letizia of Spain had an ethereal moment on Tuesday as she attended the ceremony of the delivery of the National Flag to the Special Naval War Force.

Pictured at Juan Sebastian Elcano dock in Cartagena, the royal stepped out in a white lace midi dress, priced at just $97, from Sfera.

Queen Letizia was pictured at Juan Sebastian Elcano dock in Cartagena, Spain

Giving off bridal vibes in the slinky style, Letizia teamed her showstopping dress with a pair of sky blue heels and a coordinating clutch bag, both from Magrit.

Sweeping her brunette tresses up into a sophisticated chignon, the 49-year-old's hairstyle showcased her sparkling droplet earrings from Bulgari.

The royal accessorised with Bulgari droplet earrings

As for her makeup, Letizia sported a radiant glow as she combined a smokey brown eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, sunkissed bronzer and a subtle nude lip – stunning.

Fallen in love with Letizia's look? While her exact dress has already sold out online, Coast has a gorgeous lookalike.

Cream Capped Sleeve Lace Dress, £83.85, Coast

Reduced from £129 to £83.85, this dreamy design features an all-over lace finish with semi-sheer cut-outs and ladylike cap sleeves. Sure to score compliments, we'd recommend styling it with pastel accessories and pearl drop earrings.

It's been a busy few weeks for Queen Letizia, and she recently debuted another glamorous summer dress while celebrating Armed Forces Day 2022 in Huesca, Spain.

Cementing her reputation as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Letizia marked the occasion in a dreamy polka dot dress, which hails from the Spanish label, And Me Unlimited.

Also in attendance, King Felipe VI, looked dashing alongside his wife as he donned traditional military regalia in honour of the armed forces.

Providing even more fashion inspo, back in May Letizia had wowed royal fans in the Hugo Boss Dellisi maxi dress. Donning this season's hottest pink shade, the mum-of-two added Clooui Saladeta wedges and gold hoop earrings – what we'd give to raid her wardrobe!

