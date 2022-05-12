Queen Letizia is a spring goddess in the colour of the season – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Getting into the spirit of spring, Queen Letizia wowed in the colour of the season on Thursday as she marked the centenary of King Alfonso XIII's visit to the Las Hurdes region.

RELATED: Queen Letizia steals the show in daring cut-out dress - and just look at her abs!

Pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the royal pair ventured to Pinofranqueado in Caceres where they greeted fans and watched local children perform a dance in their honour.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia's chic summer style

Dressed to impress, Queen Letizia continued to champion sustainable fashion for the engagement as she recycled an emerald pussy bow blouse from one of her favourite brands, Carolina Herrera.

Wearing the colour of the season, the royal tucked her vibrant green top into a floral A-line midi skirt by Sweet Matitos, accessorising with cream espadrille wedges.

READ: Queen Letizia's secret to super-toned abs – how to work out like a queen

MORE: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's dreamy dress to Princess Charlotte's £19 top

Queen Letizia recycled an emerald blouse and a floral skirt during a visit to Pinofranqueado in Caceres

Looking oh-so-chic, the 49-year-old wore her brunette tresses down in a bouncy blowdry and sported her favourite makeup combo – a shimmering brown eyeshadow complete with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a subtle hint of nude lipstick.

GET THE LOOK:

Pussybow Halterneck Top, £125, Me+Em

Accompanied by her husband, Felipe, the monarch put on an equally stylish display as he stepped out in a green tailored suit jacket, a blue pinstripe shirt, floral tie and navy trousers.

Cream Cotton Botanical Print Skirt, £159, L.K.Bennett

It's been a busy week for the Spanish Royal Family, and on Tuesday Queen Letizia made headlines while attending the Red Cross Fundraising Day at the Oceanografi in Valencia.

The royal debuted another bold look earlier this week as she debuted a cut-out dress

Debuting a bright fuchsia dress, complete with statement cut-out panels, the mum-of-two surprised royal fans as she showed off her toned abs.

Putting together one of her most daring looks to date, she added a pair of embossed croc-print heels and a leather satchel bag – both by Carolina Herrera – as well as gold hoop earrings from jeweller, CXC.

An unexpected choice, when it comes to royal fashion we typically observe a more modest dress code – think longer hemlines and high necklines – so Letizia's midriff-bearing style is certainly surprising. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.