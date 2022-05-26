Royal ladies in pink suits: 7 times Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & co gave us summer style inspiration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Royal ladies have been stunning fans with pink suits recently and they've been giving us endless summer style inspiration.

From the Countess of Wessex twinning with the queen at the Chelsea Flower Show this week to Princess Eugenie making an impact on Instagram, not to mention Duchess Kate's pink M&S suit, we're loving their daring choices. Wait until you see how the European royals have styled their pink suits - plus our top two high street picks for you.

Duchess Kate

Kate's high street hit

Duchess Kate has been ahead of the pink suit trend among British royals since March 2020 when she first donned that beautiful dusky rose-coloured suit from M&S during a private visit to an NHS call centre in London. The wool blended fabric featured a slight stretch, and the slim cut silhouette was so flattering that the blazer and trousers sold out within hours.

Sophie Wessex

Sophie's light and breezy suit

This week, the Countess of Wessex arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show wearing a stylish and relaxed pale pink suit by one of her favourite designer brands, Victoria Beckham. The double-breasted blazer crafted from light wool fabric with pale tortoiseshell buttons was perfect for exploring the gardens and complemented Sophie's natural look.

Princess Eugenie

Eugenie's bold power suit

When Princess Eugenie took to Instagram last month to announce that her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, has launched a new podcast named 'Floodlight', fans were equally impressed by her power dressing. Fergie's daughter donned a fuchsia double blazer with black buttons, and it made quite the impact.

Princess Victoria

Victoria's statement shoulder pads

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden proved that she was on trend this month while meeting Princess Mette-Marit of Norway during an official visit. Victoria wore a boxy bubble gum pink suit featuring statement padded shoulders and smart black heels which offset the black buttons wonderfully. She wore her dark hair slicked back and looked ready for state business.

Victoria's alternative feminine flare

Princess Victoria showed how her style has evolved yet pink suits remain a wardrobe staple; in 2019 she wore a pretty pastel pink suit with a matching ruffled blouse and pink shoes during a visit to the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm.

Princess Marie

Marie's floaty formal look

Princess Marie of Denmark recently dressed up a pink suit with a matching pink fascinator to celebrate Princess Isabella's confirmation earlier. Marie wore a salmon pink crepe suit by Emporio Armani. The covered single button fastening and floaty wide-legged trousers provided a stunning alternative to a dress or skirt.

Queen Letizia

Latizia's sharp tailoring

Who could forget when Queen Letizia of Spain toured the opening of The Other Court, an art exhibition at the Royal Palace of Madrid in 2019 wearing that cool pink suit by Boss with pink pointed stilettos? The queen stunned in the immaculately tailored unbuttoned blazer paired with a white buttonless blouse.

Get the look

Pink suits are set to be a hit this summer so we have chosen our two high street favourites for you to snap up before they sell out.

Linen suit co-ord, £59, Mango

Made with 100% sustainable linen fibres this fully lined, lightweight co-ord set features discreet handy pockets and will offer plenty of wear throughout the summer. Slip on a slinky cami top underneath for a special occasion or drape the blazer over a picnic dress.

Slim blazer, £55, trousers £40, ASOS

SHOP NOW

We love this lightweight crosshatch power suit featuring padded shoulders which Countess Sophie and Princess Victoria would love. The bold colour is very modern and inspired by Princess Eugenie's look. Purchase the blazer and high rise trousers separately to mix and match.

As the royal ladies have proved, the statement pink suit is here to stay and is an investment piece to love.

