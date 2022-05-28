Queen Letizia wows in pink dress and wedges combo - so chic!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia looked breathtaking as she stepped out in a chic pink midi dress and a pair of pink wedges to open the Madrid Book Fair on Friday - and royal fans can't get enough of the matching ensemble.

Attending the Retiro Park to open the 81st Madrid Book Fair, the Queen of Spain wore her Hugo Boss Dellisi maxi dress in this season's hottest pink shade, which she teamed perfectly with a pair of Clooui Saladeta wedges.

Queen Letizia opened the 81st Madrid Book Fair at the Retiro Park

The fashion-forward royal looked so feminine in the Bohemian-style dress which sits perfectly just above the ankle. The dress featured a slightly ruched voluminous skirt which tied at the waist with a cord-style belt for a flattering finish. She teamed the midi dress with her espadrille wedges, elegantly wrapping around the ankle to complete the effortlessly glam ensemble.

The 49-year-old accessorised her stylish summer look with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings and her Karen Hallem signature ring. Her glossy brunette tresses were styled with a bouncy blow-dry, sitting in loose waves just below her shoulders. As for her makeup, Queen Letizia opted for a light smokey eye, with a touch of blusher and a sophisticated nude lip.

Get the look

Dorothy midi dress, £65, Omnes

If you love Queen Letizia's latest look, this poplin midi dress from Omnes is a great lookalike - and it's so affordable. We love the scallop detailing on the sleeves with the tie neck, and it's just perfect for dressing up or down. This gorgeous shade of pink is trending this season, and we can't see it going out of style any time soon.

Canvas wedge espadrilles, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The canvas espadrille wedges will instantly elevate any look with the elegant ankle tie and slight wedge. The shoes are the perfect staple for your summer footwear collection, but if you love them you better grab them soon - as we expect them to sell out fast.

This isn't the first time that the Queen of Spain has looked radiant in the colour of the summer, the royal stepped out earlier this month in a daring cut-out dress in the prettiest fuchsia shade.

