Queen Letizia makes regal appearance in the dreamiest polka dot dress – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On hand to celebrate National Armed Forces Day 2022, Queen Letizia of Spain and her husband, King Felipe VI were pictured heading to Huesca on Saturday afternoon, where they attended a military parade and met with royal fans.

RELATED: Queen Letizia wows in pink dress and wedges combo - so chic!

Cementing her reputation as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Letizia marked the occasion in a dreamy polka dot dress, which hails from the Spanish label, And Me Unlimited.

Queen Letizia stunned in an elegant polka dot design by And Me Unlimited

Giving off Grace Kelly vibes in her summery style, the mum-of-two accessorised her outfit with black suede slingback pumps and a matching clutch bag, both by Carolina Herrera.

Sweeping her brunette locks into a low chignon, Letizia's hairstyle perfectly showcased her floral droplet earrings, which featured endless glittering diamonds.

MORE: Royal ladies in pink suits: 7 times Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & co gave us summer style inspiration

READ: Queen Letizia has a 16-diamond engagement ring – but you'll rarely see it

The royal sported a natural and dewy complexion

As for her makeup, the royal looked positively radiant as she teamed a copper eyeshadow with a subtle hint of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a soft nude lipgloss.

Also in attendance, King Felipe VI, looked dashing alongside his wife as he donned traditional military regalia in honour of the armed forces.

GET THE LOOK:

Ro&Zo Polka Dot High Neck Maxi Dress, £79, John Lewis

In love with Letizia's polka dot dress? You're in luck, we've found the chicest lookalike from Ro&Zo, and we reckon it would get the royal seal of approval.

Almost identical to Letizia's, you can shop this gorgeous high neck maxi for £79 at John Lewis. Designed in a flattering A-line shape, it's the perfect choice for all of your summer celebrations – just add espadrille wedges and cat-eye sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

When it comes to royal engagements, we can always count on Queen Letizia to provide serious style inspiration, and she did just that on Friday.

Attending the Retiro Park to open the 81st Madrid Book Fair, the 49-year-old wore her Hugo Boss Dellisi maxi dress in this season's hottest pink shade, which she paired with colour-coordinated Clooui Saladeta wedges.

Polishing off her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and her Karen Hallem signature ring, Letizia looked effortlessly elegant.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.