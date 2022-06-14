Duchess Camilla wows the crowds in the brightest colour at Royal Ascot The Duchess of Cornwall arrived in the lead carriage with her husband Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall arrived at this year's Royal Ascot looking immaculate and thrilled to celebrate day one of the annual horseracing event in Berkshire.

Camilla was radiant, wearing a bright aqua coat dress featuring gently pleated lapels and an ornate multi-strand pearl necklace, pearl drop earrings and a simple white diamond brooch to enjoy her day at the races. The Duchess opted for a wide-brimmed light blue hat by Philip Treacy to complete her look, which was perfectly suited to a sunny afternoon spent outside with her husband, Prince Charles.

Duchess Camilla's colour scheme highlighted her blue eyes, and her choice of pink lipstick offset the entire look very well.

Camilla's colour scheme worked wonderfully

Charles and Camilla travelled in the lead carriage along the racecourse past the stands filled with keen onlookers. Their carriage was followed by Charles's sister, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, along with other guests.

Camilla and Charles see keen onlookers

Although the Queen, who was a regular at Royal Ascot before the pandemic, will not be attending this Tuesday, she has a number of runners scheduled to be entered at Royal Ascot this week. Charles and Camilla will no doubt be delighted to represent her and spend the afternoon with the wider royal family including Princess Beatrice, who was also spotted at the event.

Camilla's floaty coat dress in full

Earlier in the afternoon, the 33-year-old royal looked lovely as she arrived at the racecourse wearing a cream and pink hued floral dress, with pink flowers in her hair. Beatrice was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who donned a complementary pink tie and cream waistcoat.

Batrice and Edoardo co ordinate at Royal Ascot

The royal family are known for their love of the countryside and horseracing, so with this glorious weather we expect many more appearances and summery ensembles from the royal ladies as Royal Ascot continues through until the finale on Saturday 18 June.

