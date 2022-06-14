Princess Beatrice stuns in florals for Royal Ascot date with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - and what a hat!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice looked positively radiant to attend the first day of Royal Ascot 2022, arriving alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 33-year-old royal was a vision of summer in a chic floral printed shirt dress from Zimmermann. Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, the feminine frock was adorned with a pink floral rose pattern and is crafted from a cotton and silk-blend jacquard material.

Princess Beatrice accessorised with a striking wicker headband topped with Fuschia pink coils - the perfect headpiece to accompany the raffia accents in her waist-cinching belt and chic wicker clutch bag.

Her auburn hair fell past her shoulder in voluminous curls, whilst Beatrice added a glowy blush, lashing of mascara and rosy pink lip to complete her natural beauty look.

Princess Beatrice looked radiant in the striking floral dress

Royal fans were quick to react to Princess Beatrice's fashionable array, taking to Twitter to pen their thoughts on her summery ensemble. "They make a wonderful couple and Bea is blooming," tweeted one fan, as another wrote: "Oh my, that dress. Bea looks stunning."

"She looks beautiful! And I love that they are matching," added a third fan, noting the royal couples' sweet colour coordination as Edoardo donned a pastel pink tie and cream waistcoat.

It's not the first time we've seen Princess Beatrice step out in the £820 Zimmermann number. The mother-of-one donned the dress at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March this year - proving the right dress truly can be timeless.

Zimmermann Rosa belted floral-print cotton shirt dress, £820, Net-A-Porter

Luckily, Princess Beatrice's exact dress is still available to purchase in limited sizes. Definitely a forever piece, this statement Zimmermann is set to be a wardrobe staple for years to come.

If you're looking to emulate the royals' effortless elegance, but wish to recreate her look for less, we think this AllSaints Aspen Momo maxi dress is an unbeatable lookalike.

Aspen Momo Maxi Dress, £199, ALLSAINTS

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday June 14 until Saturday June 18 this year at the prestigious Berkshire racecourse, with the British public dressing in their finery to sip on champagne and bet on the horses.

Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big no-no and hats or fascinators are a must. No one does Ascot style better than the royal family, however, who are used to adhering to similar fashion on a daily basis.

