Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale The Duchess of Cornwall was joined by her husband Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.

The coat dress is a Fiona Clare design and it suited the mother-of-two so well with a pleated skirt and three-quarter sleeves. It also had a collar and embroidery detail down the front with a zip.

Prince Charles opted for a signature navy suit ensuring he was smart for the occasion. The royal couple were captured arriving at the special event, shaking hands before they entered.

The Duchess and Prince Charles admired the food on offer

As patron of the Big Lunch, which is the UK's biggest annual get-together for neighbours to celebrate community, Camilla is joining Charles at a flagship feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London.

Today's street party-style lunch coincides with this year’s 'Thank You Day' which was originally set up to pay tribute to those who helped people through the pandemic. This afternoon, British sporting professionals and celebrities who have backed the campaign are eager to raise a glass to the Queen alongside members of the royal family.

Last night the royal couple got in the party spirit

Meanwhile, at Windsor Castle, Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward are sitting down to their own Big Lunch event today and are hoping to break a World Record for the world's longest table. The invitation has been extended to around 3,000 nearby residents to sit down together and join the royals to celebrate this landmark occasion.

More than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are being held across the UK on Sunday afternoon, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours at street parties, picnics and barbecues.

Appearances are expected from all members of the royal family, Ed Sheeran and Sir Cliff Richard.

