Princess Anne is perfectly chic at Royal Ascot in head-turning look

Princess Anne joined her fellow senior royals on Tuesday to kick off day one of Royal Ascot in style with their annual carriage procession around the Berkshire racecourse.

Joined by The Lord de Mauley, Mr William Nunneley, Mrs William Nunneley in the third carriage, the Princess Royal looked elegant in cream, paired with a kimono style jacket featuring delicate taupe embroidery on the lapels. The pièce de résistance was her coordinating fascinator, boasting elegant woven ribbon and feather embellishment.

The 71-year-old royal accessorised with timeless pearl earrings and a double-strand pearl necklace, and set off the look with a pair of white gloves.

The carriage procession saw Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla joined by Peter Phillips, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent rode just behind them in the second carriage, with Princess Anne bringing up the rear.

Princess Anne looked timeless in cream to kick off Royal Ascot on Tuesday

This year, Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday 14 until Saturday 18 June and promises another year of stunning dresses, eye-catching hats and spectacular horse racing.

Our favourite royal ladies always take the lead in the style stakes, with keen equestrian Zara Tindall and the Countess of Wessex usually in attendance, not to mention Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York.

The prestigious event is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big no-no and hats or fascinators are a must.

Due to her ongoing mobility issues, the Queen is missing the first day of Royal Ascot this year, but racegoers will be hoping to see Her Majesty in the royal box as the week progresses.

Just be sure to check the strict dress code rules, particularly in the Royal Enclosure. Hats should be worn, however, a headpiece with a solid base of at least four inches in diameter is acceptable as an alternative to a hat. Fascinators are not allowed.

