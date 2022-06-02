Duchess Camilla surprises in stripes and pearls at Trooping the Colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall turned heads at Trooping the Colour as she joined the Duchess of Cambridge and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Queen's Birthday Parade on Thursday.

MORE: Trooping the Colour explained: the history, the fashion, the photos and the highlights

Celebrating her mother-in-law the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style, the 74-year-old royal looked elegant in a baby blue ensemble as she prepared to watch the RAF Flypast alongside the likes of Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward, Princess Anne and more. Duchess Camilla opted for a summery striped dress teamed with a matching pastel hat, wearing a tartan blanket on her knees.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall joins Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

Prince Charles' wife paired her bow-embellished hat with pearl drop earrings, and her favourite four-strand pearl necklace.

READ: When will the Platinum Jubilee beacons be lit and where to find them near you

Sitting side-by-side with Duchess Kate, Camilla smiled at onlookers, showcasing her rosy glow and matte makeup. Her hair was styled in her trademark bouffant blow dry.

The Duchess of Cornwall sat side-by-side with the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cornwall made her way down The Mall to Horse's Guard Parade, while Prince Charles joined the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal on horseback.

Camilla and the Prince of Wales are set to later stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force alongside fellow members of the royal family.

Duchess Camilla donned a silky striped dress and pearls

The military spectacle officially kicked off the Platinum Jubilee weekend, marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne in glorious style.

Kenneth Jay Lane crystal-embellished pearl necklace, was £165 now £99, Farfetch

The iconic Trooping the Colour ceremony has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

DISCOVER: Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic looks of love at Trooping the Colour

Over 1,200 officers take part in the Queen's military pageantry, as well as 240 horses and over 400 musicians.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.