Duchess Camilla looks so glamorous in unexpected power suit

The Duchess of Cornwall made a dramatic entrance to her new role as the royal patron for the National Theatre by smashing plates on stage - and she rocked a figure-flattering power suit for the exciting occasion.

The 74-year-old royal looked radiant in a pinstripe skirt suit crafted from brushed grey wool. Her striking ensemble featured structured shoulders, a feminine, tailored fit and a classic collar. Duchess Camilla teamed her smart suit with black tights and slick black mules. What a look!

Blazers have long been a timeless fashion trend, owed to their ability to make any outfit look effortlessly chic. It's lovely to see a woman of Camilla's age adopting such an Instagram-worthy fashion trend, all while looking fabulous in the process.

A royal lady is rarely seen without a handbag, of which Camilla opted for her favourite quilted Chanel in royal blue.

The wife of Prince Charles styled her blonde bob into her usual sleek blow dry, accessorising with pearl earrings, a delicate gold chain bangle from Van Cleef & Arpels, along with a statement star brooch.

The royal's choice of accessory could be a nod to the 'stars' of the stage, as she was welcomed to the theatre in London by staff and members of the National Theatre’s community programme, Public Acts, as well as the theatre’s executive director Kate Varah and director Rufus Norris.

After watching a 10-minute rehearsal of The Odyssey, performed by Public Acts, Camilla was invited up on stage, where she asked staff individual questions about their role in the company and how long they had been there.

"It looked like fun!" she said to one performer as she made the rounds while being warned "not to touch" by one of the costume designers showing Camilla their work.

The royal got stuck into immersive activities at the National Theatre

Before she made her exit, Camilla was invited by the theatre’s director to smash some prop plates on stage, to which she joyfully obliged.

This was the first time the Duchess has visited the National Theatre since taking over as royal patron from the Duchess of Sussex.

