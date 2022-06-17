Princess Ingrid of Norway's sparkly 18th birthday dress has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway was finally able to begin celebrating her 18th birthday yesterday having postponed the festivities since 21 January due to covid restrictions – and her birthday dress was a dream.

RELATED: Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes dazzling tiara debut in new 18th birthday portraits

The 18-year-old princess attended the first of her planned celebrations at the prestigious Deichman Museum in Oslow, and the fashionable young royal wore a strapless, ivory and polka-dot gown which was fashioned out of layers upon layers of tulle. Ingrid accessorized the Monique Lhuillier dress with nude Christian Louboutin heeled court shoes and a dainty gold vintage sequin bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal Beauty Hacks

Ingrid was fresh-faced and beaming as she made her way down the red carpet to the gala dinner. Her hair was swept back into a simple ponytail and her white lace hemmed shawl and delicate gold and crystal drop earrings completed the ethereal look.

Princess Ingrid amazed fans with her tulle dotted gown

Fans clamoured to catch a glimpse of the Princess before she headed into the party which was attended by the Norwegian Government and she was accompanied by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

SEE: Norwegian royals share glimpse into their chic Scandi-style dining room

Ingrid's ethereal beauty look

Ingrid paused to wave and onlookers and was accompanied by King Harald, Queen Sonja, Marius Borg Hoiby, Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

PHOTOS: 15 of the most unforgettable Ascot hairstyles from the royal ladies

Norwegian royals on the red carpet at the Deichman Museum

Princess Ingrid's Monique Lhullier dress is selling fast and is currently on sale at 30% off at Net-A-Porter.

Strapless polka-dot tulle dress, now £1,949.50 (was £2,785), Net-A-Porter

Meanwhile, Revolve offer a beautiful ivory tulle gown featuring the same sweetheart-shaped bustier and polka dots for £521

Belle tulle dress, £521, Revolve

DISCOVER: Royal ladies in pink suits: 7 times Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & co gave us summer style inspiration

The Princesses nude Christian Louboutin's are a best seller at Selfridges.

Kate 85 nude patent leather heels, £550, Selfridges

On Friday evening the princess is due to continue her celebrations with a grand banquet with dozens of foreign royal guests followed by a party. We will be posting live updates – one for the fashion fans to look out for!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.