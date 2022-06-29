Queen Letizia wows in breathtaking gown – and look at that detail The incredible dress is a dramatic look for the elegant royal

Queen Letizia of Spain looked sublime as she attended a dinner for the delegations of Heads of State and Government attending the 32nd NATO Summit. The royal opted for a dramatic look that channeled gothic glamour for the event – and we’re completely enamored.

Queen Letizia sported a beautiful billowing gown by The 2nd Skin Co, featuring a black hue, a sleeveless silhouette, a rounded neckline, a thin black belt, sumptuous taffeta material and eye-catching bow detailing. She slipped on a pair of Manolo Blahnik black slingback pumps to complete her enchanting aesthetic.

The Spanish royal scraped her brunette locks back into a tight high bun, revealing a pair of dazzling diamond-encrusted rounded drop earrings. A glamour-infused beauty glow consisting of a dewy complexion, a cherry red lip, a sharp bronzed contour and a sultry smokey eye made for a divine makeup look.

The 49-year-old was joined by politicians from across the globe for the occasion, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Queen Letizia looked beautiful in all-black

As per, the royal’s loyal fans took to social media to gush over her unparalleled sartorial prowess. “Gorgeous, very Audrey Hepburn,” one said, while another added: “She looks gorgeous- as per usual.”

The royal was joined by US President Joe Biden

A third agreed, commenting: “She looks absolutely stunning! Brava Letizia!” and a fourth penned: “Queen Letizia always gets it right. And I’m betting that goes well beyond her fashion sense. This is a woman who looks at all the details and makes a point to put her best self out there. Bravo.”

Queen Letizia owns an array of stunning dresses

Queen Letizia recently dazzled in the trendiest midi dress of the season. The fashionable royal, who has an endless supply of enviable dress looks, visited the Cancer Association in Madrid on Monday alongside the President's wife.

She looked ethereal in a figure-hugging monochrome polka dot dress – which truly is the print of the season among the royals. Featuring a rounded neckline, short sleeves, black and white ombre effect, white polka dots and a midi length, the number by José Hidalgo was equally as eye-catching as it was regal.

