Queen Letizia's daughter Sofia just wore her sister's Zara mini dress

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with her husband King Felipe VI and their two daughters Princess Leonor, 16, and Infanta Sofía, 15, on Saturday for a surprisingly casual outing to the theatre.

The family attended a performance by Maria Pages, which saw the couple's youngest daughter raid her older sister's wardrobe. Sofia opted for a high-street look which included a mini dress from Zara, previously worn by Leonor in August 2021, boasting a multi-coloured floral print, a pleated bodice, a ruffled hem and a V-neck, which had been altered to create a more modest neckline.

Love the Zara frock? It no longer appears to be available to shop, but Quiz is selling a similar version with a ditsy floral print and ruffled skirt.

The princess dressed it down with an oversized denim jacket from Boss and cream espadrilles from Macarena. The former was previously available to buy from Very for £189, but it quickly sold out after being reduced to £107.50, but fans can still copy the royal's shoes for £63.88.

Sofia was pictured wearing a floral mini dress from Zara for a family outing

Meanwhile, when Leonor wore the frock for a reception for Olympic sailor Joan Cardona in Palma last year, she teamed it with what appear to be the same shoes – so it seems that the fashion sense runs in the family.

Princess Leonor wore the same dress in 2021

For their latest outing, Leonor wore a red and white floral midi dress by Dandara with a cross-body bag and cream shoes, while Queen Letizia looked as elegant as always in a floaty black top with white trousers and pumps.

Shop the look:

Floral mini dress, £34.99, Quiz

Earlier in the week, the Spanish royal attended the Retina Eco Awards looking incredible in an unexpected frock from the high-street store & Other Stories. The 49-year-old stepped out in a sleek leather midi shirt dress featuring wide mid-length kimono sleeves, a v-cut neckline, a duo metal ring belt and slanted front pockets.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels, adding a touch of elevated sophistication to her rock n’ roll aesthetic.

