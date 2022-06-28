Queen Letizia dazzles in the trendiest midi dress of the season The Spanish royal looked so elegant

Queen Letizia of Spain met with US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, looking timeless in a sleek printed dress. The fashionable royal, who has an endless supply of enviable dress looks, visited the Cancer Association in Madrid on Monday alongside the President's wife.

Queen Letizia, 49, looked ethereal in a figure-hugging monochrome polka dot dress – which truly is the print of the season among the royals. Featuring a rounded neckline, short sleeves, black and white ombre effect, white polka dots and a midi length, the number by José Hidalgo was equally as eye-catching as it was regal.

The royal slipped on a pair of Carolina Herrera black suede slingback pumps to elevate her classy ensemble. She wore her silk brunette tresses down loose in a swishy straightened style and opted for her go-to glam beauty blend.

A flawless complexion, a flutter of black mascara, a subtle smoky eye and a pale pink lip made for a radiant makeup look.

The royal looked pretty in polka dots

Dr. Jill Biden exuded suave but sophisticated energy in a tailored red skirt suit boasting gold button-down detailing and a sharp fit.

Queen Letizia joined Dr. Jill Biden for the occasion

Fans online adored Queen Letizia's printed frock and took to social media to share their positive thoughts. "Queen Letizia’s dress is a fun take on polka dots," one commented, while another added: "She always looks stunning." A third said: "Ooh I love this polka dot dress!" and a fourth agreed, penning: "Letizia always looks fabulous, Jill looks great in this red suit too."

Queen Letizia recently turned heads in another monochrome number. She sported a sleek leather midi shirt dress from & Other Stories, featuring wide mid-length kimono sleeves, a v-cut neckline, a duo metal ring belt and slanted front pockets. She completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels, adding a touch of sophistication to her rock 'n' roll aesthetic.

