Queen Letizia looks sensational in white fitted trousers and a paisley blouse - see photos

Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped out on Friday wearing a pair of white fitted trousers and a paisley-print blouse - and we can’t get enough of the chic workwear look.

Queen Letizia teamed her white trousers with a paisley blouse and white heels

The Queen of Spain attended Zarzuela Palace in Madrid to meet with the Board of Directors of the Ibero-American Alliance for Rare or Infrequent Diseases (ALIBER). She wore the flattering white tapered trousers, teamed with a paisley print blouse with balloon sleeves and a pair of Margrit Dalila pointed heels.

The mother-of-two accessorised with her signature Karren Hallum gold ring and a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings. She styled her glossy brunette hair in a bouncy blow-out, opting for a soft-glam makeup look with a smokey eye - rounded off with a touch of pale pink gloss on her lips. Stunning!

If you love the royal’s latest look, we’ve found the affordable lookalikes that are available to shop now.

Get Queen Letizia’s look

Linen blend trousers, £128, Reiss

We love these tapered linen-blend trousers from Reiss - and the high-waisted design is so flattering. We recommend teaming the trousers with a blouse and blazer for chic workwear ensemble or dress them up with a pair of heels and a pretty top for a glam evening look. They're a staple piece, so could be a great wardrobe investment.

Gerald Darel paisley print blouse, was £175, now £122.50, John Lewis

Paisley prints are great for adding a pop of colour to your wardrobe during the summer - and this Gerald Darel blouse is so lovely.

Asymmetric stiletto shoes, £35.99, Mango

Queen Letizia’s Margrit Dalia pumps come in at $256, but if you love them, why not try these pointed heels from Mango.

It’s not the first time that the fashion-forward royal has giving us outfit inspiration, the monarch recently looked breathtaking as she stepped out in a white lace midi dress to attend the delivery of the National Flag to the Special Naval War Force. She also stepped out in the prettiest pink-on-pink combo to attend the Madrid Book Fair - and we can’t get enough of her stylish, colourful looks.

