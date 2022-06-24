Queen Letizia turns heads in high street leather dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Retina Eco Awards on Thursday looking incredible in an unexpected high street number that fans are going wild over. The 49-year-old stepped out in leather for the engagement - and looked magnificent doing so.

The Spanish royal sported a sleek leather midi shirt dress from & Other Stories, featuring wide mid-length kimono sleeves, a v-cut neckline, a duo metal ring belt and slanted front pockets. She completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels, adding a touch of elevated sophistication to her rock n’ roll aesthetic.

Queen Letizia wore her flowing brunette locks down loose in a bouncy blowdry and opted for her go-to glamour glow. A flawlessly even complexion, a touch of blush, some bronzed contour, pink eyeshadow, gently brushed brows and a flick of mascara made for a radiant beauty blend.

She accessorised with a simple pair of silver hoop earrings, which caught the light as she stepped up on stage at the event.

Queen Letizia looked incredible in leather

Fans online gushed over the royal’s outfit choice and took to social media to praise the fashionista’s dress. “She looks fantastic!” one fan said, while another commented: “She looks lovely.” A third agreed, adding: “Love the shoes and love her!!,” and a fourth penned: “Love it!!!”

The royal sported a glam beauty blend

If you can picture Queen Letizia’s dress hanging in your seasonless wardrobe, then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, the royal’s high street leather ensemble has flown off the shelves, but we’ve sourced a great lookalike.

Leather Shirt Mini Dress, £41.99, Miss Selfridge

This faux leather frill collar shirt dress in black can be worn all year round. Slip on some sneakers for a composed summer look or dress it up with tights and black heeled boots for a daring winter evening outfit.

Queen Letizia certainly knows how to throw on a stylish ensemble of the utmost elegance. On Tuesday, she attended a meeting with the Board of Trustees of the Princess of Asturias Foundation wearing a striking shirt dress by Hugo Boss.

The brunette beauty looked sophisticated in the monochrome shirt dress featuring long sleeves, a classic collar, button-down detailing, a belted waistline, a midi length and a painterly black and white stripe effect. She completed her look with a pair of fuchsia crocodile-effect slingback pumps from Caroline Herrera, adding a pop of colour to her effortless outfit.

