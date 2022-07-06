Kate Middleton wows in stunning white midi-dress for charity Polo match

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at a charity polo match at Guards Polo Club in Windsor on Wednesday afternoon alongside her husband Prince William.

Of course, Kate was dressed immaculately for the occasion, donning an elegant white dress - the past season £1,350 Emilia Wickstead 'Denvella' dress.

The duchess departed from her espadrille obsession to sport a designer we haven’t seen her wearing before. The attire was paired with stunning flats by British designer Camilla Elphick, the £195 Alicia flats, which come in taupe and black.

The chic shoes were worn with her Henrietta sunglasses from Finlay which she was spotted wearing on centre court yesterday as she watched the quarter finals of the Wimbledon tennis championships with Prince William from their Royal Box. The duchess opted to pair the ensemble with wooden brown statement earrings.

Polo manager Andrew Tucker was on hand to show around the royal couple

The cutest accessory however? The royal couple were joined by their two-year-old black labrador Orla, who clearly was enjoying the warm weather as they made their way around the pitch with sports marketing consultant and polo manager Andrew Tucker showing them around.

Kate looked simply chic in an Emilia Wickstead dress, Finlay & Co sunglasses and cap toe slingbacks by Camilla Elphick

The duo were on hand to support the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Windsor Cup which according to Guards is the UK's leading 15-goal tournament, attracting some of the biggest names in the game.

"Such is the importance of this trophy in the history of polo in the UK that the final is historically played in the presence of HM The Queen," Guards Polo Club explain in a statement on their website.

The royal couple were joined by their two-year-old black labrador Orla

The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten different charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Historically the event has raised over £500,000 for various charities supported by their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge including Centre Point, East Anglia Children’s Hospices, The London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales and TUSK.

