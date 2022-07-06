How Prince William and Kate Middleton already know their new neighbours The Cambridges are set to relocate

Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to relocate to Adelaide Cottage this summer – and they already know most of their new neighbours!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new home is a Grade II listed property located within the Queen's Windsor estate so Her Majesty, among other royals will now call the couple neighbours.

The Queen

Her Majesty now permanently resides at Windsor Castle and the monarch is clearly very fond of her castle home which boasts 484,000 square feet of space and 1000 rooms. She chose to spend the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at the 900-year-old property along with the 'HMS bubble' of 22 staff members.

The Cambridges will live near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live stateside with their two children Archie and Lilibet but they still retain a UK base which is Frogmore Cottage, also located on the Queen's Windsor estate. The home was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 ahead of the royals moving in.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

The Queen's son Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and this grand home is also positioned within the Windsor estate. It's a 30-room residence that's believed to be worth a dazzling £30million!

Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex

Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex reside at Bagshot Park with their two children. The property was gifted by the Queen for their royal wedding in 1999, and it appears they have no plans to leave, as they have extended their lease from The Crown Estate for another 150 years.

Prince William and Duchess Kate will move into the property with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and it is believed that one of their motivations to move to the countryside is to be closer to their family.

It is thought that they will still retain Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace as their London base as Prince William and Duchess Kate will frequently be in the city for work purposes.

