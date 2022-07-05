8 Kate Middleton-inspired white handbags that will instantly elevate your outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton showed us all how to be the ultimate in chic this summer, teaming her designer outfits with a must-have accessory for the season: a white handbag.

White bags are a stylists' trick to instantly make your outfit look more expensive - and that’s one key reason why we’re shopping the trend for ourselves this summer.

And Duchess Kate is showing us exactly how to style the season's 'LWB' – that's little white bag, of course.

The mum-of-three kicked off summer in June by carrying her white Mulberry 'Amberley' crossbody bag paired with a crisp matching double-breasted Alexander McQueen trouser suit to mark Windrush Day in central London. Then in July she showed the bag's versatility when she wore it once again to Wimbeldon, this time with a blue polka dot dress.

Duchess Kate has worn her white top handle bag with everything from tailored suits to romantic dresses

Unfortunately, Duchess Kate's past-season Mulberry bag isn’t available, but we have some great alternatives, from luxury pieces and Kate-loved brands like Aspinal and DeMellier, to online budget buys from Amazon, Coach, ASOS and PrettyLittleThing.

So if you're ready to freshen up your wardrobe with summer’s white-hot handbag, check out these lookalikes for Duchess Kate’s gorgeous arm candy.

Kate Middleton's white Mulberry bag - the best lookalikes

Pinko Love Mini Leather Top Handle Bag, was £246 now £148 / $212.16, The Hut

If you love the chic lock closure on Kate's bag, we found this Pinko leather top handle look with a beautiful bird-motif clasp.

Aldo Galpal Top Handle Crossbody Bag, £60 / $60

If a minimalist white bag isn’t quite what you’re looking for, go for one with fun embellishment. Shop it at ASOS in the UK or Nordstrom in the US.

DUCHESS KATE LOVES: The Nano Montreal, £325 / $440, DeMellier

Duchess Kate has the Nano Montreal in tan - but you can also shop it in this croc effect in Kate-approved white.

White top handle bag, £36 / $24.99, Amazon

We found this great bargain lookalike for Kate’s bag on Amazon.

DUCHESS KATE LOVES: Midi Mayfair Bag, £595 / $850, Aspinal

Another bag Kate loves is the Midi Mayfair - she has it in multiple colours.

White Crossbody Bag, was £28 now £23 / $25, PrettyLittleThing

A sweet lookalike that’s on sale for just £23 ($25) on PrettyLittleThing.

Mulberry Small Amberley Leather Satchel Bag, £750 / $925, Mulberry

While the Amberley crossbody isn’t currently available, if you absolutely must have a white Mulberry bag, we recommend the Amberley satchel, which has the same signature Rider's Lock closure.

Willis Top Handle 18 leather bag, $350, Coach

Coach is another bag brand that’s hot this season - and there are some fab white top handle bags to shop now.

