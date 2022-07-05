Kate Middleton stuns in hottest trend of the season for surprise Wimbledon outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon 2022 and we were delighted to see the royal couple.

Looking as fresh and radiant as ever, Kate wowed onlookers wearing a striking azure blue and white polka dot dress by royally-approved designer Alessandra Rich. The frock boasted mid-length sleeves, a belted waistline, a pleated front and a midi fit. She wore her silky tresses down loose in her signature style and her makeup looked subtle and glowing.

The royal clasped a white leather handbag called the 'Amberley Small' by Mulberry to complete her elegant yet effortless look. She slipped on a pair of white slingback heels also by Alessandra Rich to finesse her beautiful polka dot ensemble - which is set to be the trend of the summer. The Duchess previously sported polka dots to Royal Ascot, sparking a spotted frenzy for the flattering print.

Duchess Kate arrived at Wimbledon in style

A pair of large pearl drop earrings caught the attention of fans and added a touch of decadence to Kate's lovely daywear look.

From vibrant colour-pop dresses to floaty frocks, Kate turns heads year on year. Scoring an ace in spectator style, we last saw Kate in 2021, when she watched the Women's Singles Final on Centre Court, looking beautiful in a green fit-and-flare dress from Emilia Wickstead.

She also wore a dazzling pink Beulah London midi dress at the men's final the same year. The stunning crepe number featured cropped sleeves and a short stand neckline.

The Duchess looked beautiful in blue

The Duchess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, having taken over the role from the Queen back in 2016. Kate is a lifelong tennis fan, and is a regular fixture in the royal box throughout Wimbledon.

Polka dots are one of the royal's go-to prints

Speaking of tennis, earlier this year, Kate was spotted playing tennis with her children at London's exclusive Hurlingham Club, with fellow members of the club surprised to see the royal playing the racket sport.

She wore a blue and white dress by Alessandra Rich

The Hurlingham Club isn't your average leisure centre - membership reportedly costs £1,400 per year.

Situated on the Thames in Fulham, just 25 minutes from from the Cambridges' London residence, Kensington Palace, the club boasts 42 acres of landscaped grounds, including croquet and tennis lawns, a golf course, botanical gardens and a stately Georgian Clubhouse. The website it says it offers guests the "finest sports and social facilities to its members" with an impressive outdoor pool on site too, plus many-a-room you can hire for private soirees.

Emulate Duchess Kate's spotted look with these incredible lookalikes. Sadly, her actual designer number is out of stock online

