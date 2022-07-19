Kate Middleton's secret undercover outfit revealed - we bet you missed it Wow! This look is amazing…

The Duchess of Cornwall is the current cover star of Country Life magazine and we loved seeing the gorgeous pictures online.

As the publication's guest editor to mark its 125th anniversary and Camilla's 75th birthday later this month, Prince Charles' wife commissioned the Duchess of Cambridge to take the winning cover photo. How cool?

The delightful shots featured on Clarence House's official Instagram. The caption read: "In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s upcoming 75th birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary, Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMagazine, to be published on Wednesday 13th July. Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill."

If you scroll along the collection of shots, you can see Kate in the last frame, taking the snap wearing a truly dazzling outfit. She looks to be wearing her favourite cropped skinny jeans, trainers and a beautiful peach Chloe blazer she has worn before. With her tied back, it's the ideal working outfit - smart, yet comfortable.

Mark Hedges, editor-in-chief of Country Life magazine, said: "We are thrilled to have our guest editor captured so magnificently by royal photographer the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate wore the same outfit in 2021

"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by the Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph. The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer the Duchess of Cambridge another commission!"

This is the first time Camilla has guest-edited the magazine, although her husband Charles has had the honour twice – in November 2013 to mark his 65th birthday and again in 2018 for his milestone 70th birthday which ended up being the biggest selling issue of all time.

