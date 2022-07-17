15 of Duchess Kate and Duchess Camilla's sweetest moments together in photos The royal ladies are always laughing together

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge are among the most senior members of the royal family and are both future Queen consorts.

SEE: Royal teens! 13 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

As Prince William and Kate's responsibilities have increased over the years, they often join Prince Charles, Camilla and the Queen at official engagements.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla and Kate joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at Trooping the Colour

It's always a delight to see the two Duchesses work together and they are often pictured having a good giggle on occasions such as Trooping the Colour. And it seems they are just as friendly behind closed doors judging by their past interviews.

READ: 10 royal events Kate Middleton attended before her marriage to Prince William

SEE: 25 photos that show Kate Middleton's close bond with her royal in-laws

HELLO! takes a look at the best moments between Kate and her stepmother-in-law.

Camilla's Country Life magazine shoot

To mark Camilla's 75th birthday in July 2022, she guest-edited the 125th anniversary edition of Country Life magazine. And who better to take the cover shot than the Duchess of Cambridge? Camilla commissioned her stepdaughter-in-law to photograph her and gave an insight into their friendship, saying: "She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally… we had a lot of fun doing it.

"It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge… she's an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn't much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs – it was a lovely way of doing it."

Trooping the Colour 2022

The two Duchesses normally share a carriage for the Queen's Trooping the Colour parade, but for the Platinum Jubilee in July 2022, Camilla and Kate were joined by the Cambridge children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - who were making their carriage debut.

READ: Royal girlfriends and children making their debut at Trooping the Colour - best photos

Order of the Garter 2022

Camilla and Kate appeared deep in conversation during the 2022 Order of the Garter ceremony. It was a particularly special event for Prince Charles' wife, as she was made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by the Queen.

James Bond premiere 2021

Kate and Camilla looked like Bond leading ladies as the Fab Four stepped out for the James Bond world premiere in September 2021. The royals enjoyed a special screening of No Time To Die.

G7 Summit 2021

The Duchesses could not contain their giggles as the Queen insisted on cutting a cake with a ceremonial sword as the royal ladies attended the Big Lunch at the Eden Project, during the G7 Summit in June 2021.

When told by an aide that there was a conventional knife available, the monarch replied: "I know there is, this is more unusual."

Royal wedding 2011

Kate and Camilla were photographed as they left for William and Kate's evening wedding reception at Buckingham Palace from Clarence House in April 2011. The pair looked stunning in their evening wear, with Kate wearing a second satin gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

One of Camilla's granddaughters, Eliza Lopes, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding.

SEE: 21 of the most iconic – and expensive – royal wedding dresses in history

MORE: 9 behind-the-scenes royal wedding photos

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee 2021

This lovely moment was spotted between Kate and Camilla at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee river pageant in 2012.

Fortnum & Mason trip

The Duchesses enjoyed a girls' day out with the Queen to Fortnum & Mason in London in 2012.

Garden party 2012

The Duchesses looked lovely in pink and white pleated dresses and wide-brimmed hats for one of the Queen's garden parties at Buckingham Palace in 2012.

SEE: 14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

Garden party 2013

The following year, they were again pictured at a Buckingham Palace garden party, this time sharing a laugh with Prince Charles. Kate was heavily pregnant with her first child Prince George at the time.

Commonwealth Day service 2015

Kate and Camilla greeted one another with a warm hug at the Commonwealth Day service in 2015.

Trooping the Colour 2015

We always wonder what the royal ladies are chatting about when they're standing next to one another on the balcony at Trooping the Colour. This photo was taken in 2015 and was one of Kate's first appearances after the birth of Princess Charlotte.

Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre visit in 2020

Just before the pandemic struck, the Cambridges accompanied the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall in February 2020.

Order of the Garter 2008

Before Kate married into the royal family, she made her debut at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor to watch then-boyfriend Prince William, when he was appointed a Royal Knight Companion in 2008. The royal girlfriend stood with the Duchess of Cornwall, who seemed to take Kate under her wing at the service.

Remembrance Day 2011

Despite the formality and sombreness of the occasion, Camilla and Kate shared a moment at the Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony in 2011.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.