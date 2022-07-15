Kate Middleton's flattering Wimbledon polka dot dress has a £69 lookalike at M&S – but hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're still obsessing over the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning collection of Alessandra Rich dresses she's worn over the past few weeks – and from her white polka dot number to her vibrant blue style, we want them all.

Perhaps her most versatile choice of all was the gorgeous navy polka dot dress she sported at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club to watch the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios last weekend. Joined by husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, eight, all eyes were on Duchess Kate in the elegant number, which boasted romantic puffed sleeves, a ruffled waistline and a sophisticated midi-length hem.

The beautiful Alessandra Rich style has sadly sold out, and no wonder since it was reduced to £934 from £1,335 at Matches Fashion.

Finery London has the perfect lookalike, however, and it's flying off the virtual shelves at M&S, where it's stocked for just £69.

The 'Polka Dot Short Sleeve Midi Tea Dress' is sure to flatter every figure thanks to its V-neckline and an on-trend midi hem. Floaty short sleeves add a feminine finish to the summery piece. We can totally imagine it in Kate's wardrobe!

If you're keen to get your hands on one, hurry, because it's selling out fast. But don't worry, John Lewis also has several sizes still in stock if you're looking for the perfect fit.

A few earlier during the Wimbledon tournament, Duchess Kate delighted onlookers by wearing another Alessandra Rich dress, this time a striking azure blue and white polka dot number.

The style boasted mid-length sleeves, a belted waistline, a pleated front and a midi fit.

And last month at Royal Ascot, the stunning royal wore a beautiful white dress that was emblazoned with polka dots by her go-to brand, completing the look with a woven hat in the same monochrome hue.

HELLO! recently spoke to colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, who said Duchess Kate's love of polka dots speaks volumes about her personality.

She explained: "Someone who is wearing polka dots, they're wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften. It's very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a warm feel."

