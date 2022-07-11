Kate Middleton's tribute to Princess Diana at Wimbledon - did you realise? This is uncanny!

The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge tennis fan and always makes sure she is at Wimbledon every single year without fail. After all, she is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

If there's one thing we love, it's seeing what outfits Kate wears in the royal box and this weekend when she watched the finals, we couldn't get enough of her gettups.

WATCH: Duchess Kate blows a kiss to her parents in sweet moment at Wimbledon

On Sunday, the wife of Prince William joined her husband and son, Prince George, to watch the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Looking spectacular, Kate sported an exquisite two-piece ensemble from one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich.

The navy blue co-ord came complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a ruffled waistline and was cut in a sophisticated midi-length. Talk about acing Wimbledon's dress code!

Kate wore a peplum top by Alessandra Rich

We couldn't help but notice that the 40-year-old's top had a peplum, giving her lean frame a slightly shaplier vibe. And what's more, her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana was a huge fan of the peplum and even wore a peplum style top like Kate's on three separate occasions at Wimbledon.

Princess Diana wears a peplum top in 1981

In 1981, Diana wore a delightful floral dress with peplum detail over a statement shirt, and added bold gold jewellery.

Princess Diana in 1991

Ten years later, in 1991, Diana sat in the royal box next to Prince William, wearing a bold patterned purple shirt that had a peplum also. She added delicate pearl drop earrings.

In 1995, although not exactly a peplum, Diana's suit had a voluminous edge which gave the illusion of the classic style.

A peplum style blazer for Diana in 1995

Her beautiful cream suit was so directional; it wouldn't look out of place today. The gold and pearl earrings from Chanel set off the high end look perfectly.

