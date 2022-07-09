Kate Middleton delights in bold Roksanda dress at Wimbledon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked impossibly beautiful on Saturday when she joined her husband Prince William for the Ladies Singles Final.

Arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in style, Duchess Kate turned heads in a vivid Roksanda dress as she watched Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina face off in the nail-biting match. Taking pride of place in the royal box alongside the Duke of Cambridge,

WATCH: Prince William and Kate view stunning new painted portrait of themselves

The luxury yellow number featured a sleek midi silhouette, a crisp cotton-poplin fabric, dramatic bow detailing across the bodice, short sleeves and a cinched waist. The duchess slipped on a pair of pristine white high heels to complete her summery aesthetic.

Duchess Kate stunned crowds in Roksanda

The royal wore her silky brunette tresses down loose and parted slightly to the side. She opted for her signature natural yet radiant beauty concoction - consisting of a dewy, flawless complexion, a dusting of rosy blush, some subtle bronzed contouring, a pale pink lip, gently brushed-up brows and a dusk-toned eyeshadow blend.

The royal arrived in style with her husband Prince William

Love Duchess Kate's sunny designer number? Well, luckily for you, Rocksanda is offering one that is almost identical.

Brigitte Cotton-poplin Midi Dress, £895, Roksanda

Showcasing a light corn hue, a fit and flare midi skirt, artful bow detailing and a sleeveless designer, Roksanda's 'Brigitte cotton-poplin midi dress' is a surefire hit for summer.

Alternatively, why not try this high street lookalike? This asymmetric woven midi dress is a more-evening appropriate take on Kate's radiant frock and features one-shoulder detailing in a vibrant shade.

Asymmetric Woven Midi Dress, £98, Lavish Alice

We also love:

Yellow Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £129, Mint Velvet

We can definitely picture Duchess Kate wearing this gorgeous number for a sunny day out with her children. We especially love the bow-tie back detailing and sweetheart neckline.

Dovie Dress, £248, Reformation

The royal would look splendid in this warm-hued dress - which is perfect for sun-drenched getaways and picnics in the park.

This marks Kate's second appearance at Wimbledon this year. Last Tuesday, the mother-of-three delighted royal fans when she arrived at Centre Court, looking radiant in a blue and white polka dot dress by one of her go-to designers, Alessandra Rich.

The dress boasted mid-length sleeves, a belted waistline, a pleated front and a midi fit. She wore her silky brunette hair down loose in her signature style and her makeup looked subtle and glowing.

Duchess Kate looked incredible in the radiant hue

The royal clasped her 'Amberley Small' handbag by Mulberry to complete her elegant yet effortless look.

She slipped on a pair of white slingback heels also by Alessandra Rich to finesse her beautiful polka dot ensemble, which is set to be the trend of the summer.

